Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Financial Comparison

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Maximus and Society Pass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Society Pass 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maximus currently has a consensus target price of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.27%. Given Maximus’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Maximus is more favorable than Society Pass.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maximus and Society Pass’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $4.25 billion 1.11 $291.20 million $4.48 17.07 Society Pass N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass.

Profitability

This table compares Maximus and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 6.29% 22.04% 8.50% Society Pass N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maximus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maximus beats Society Pass on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment includes process solutions, program management, as well as system and software development, and maintenance services for various United States federal civilian programs. The Outside the U.S segment consists of national, state, and county human services agencies with a variety of business process services, and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education institutions, and other human services programs. The company was founded by David V. Mastran in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management. Society Pass Incorporated is based in Singapore.

