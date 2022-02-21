SOMESING (SSX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.08 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $100.75 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00043497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.87 or 0.06897907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,610.50 or 1.00177856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049838 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

