SOTA Finance (SOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $186,691.64

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. SOTA Finance has a market cap of $186,691.64 and approximately $539.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00036610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00107994 BTC.

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance (CRYPTO:SOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

