Space Cow Boy (SCB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,588.00

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $585,619.45 and approximately $5,588.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for $9.96 or 0.00026945 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00037283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00108028 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.