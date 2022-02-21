SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Cap of $15,357.98

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $15,357.98 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,059,994 coins and its circulating supply is 10,819,131 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

