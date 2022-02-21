SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 156.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 413,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,626. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.