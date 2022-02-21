SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,222 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $38,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,534,000 after buying an additional 943,083 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.06 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.80.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.