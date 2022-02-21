SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190,533 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $92,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,248,000 after buying an additional 1,977,874 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,149,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,817,000 after buying an additional 439,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,267,000 after buying an additional 392,681 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

