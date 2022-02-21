Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00203548 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00024447 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00024423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00416922 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00060161 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

