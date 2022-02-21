Spectrum Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,655.39 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $13,655.39 and approximately $3,570.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.18 or 0.00285835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015414 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000972 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

