Splintershards Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Splintershards has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $57.10 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003583 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007689 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

