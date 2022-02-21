Spores Network (SPO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $55,404.00

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Spores Network has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $55,404.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Spores Network has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spores Network

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,506,556 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spores Network

