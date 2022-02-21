Sportcash One (SCONEX) Market Capitalization Tops $221,213.25

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Sportcash One has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Sportcash One has a market cap of $221,213.25 and $71,030.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sportcash One alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.08 or 0.06948087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,209.07 or 1.00047817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Sportcash One Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sportcash One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sportcash One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sportcash One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.