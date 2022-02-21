Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Silicon Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $151.16 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.20.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

