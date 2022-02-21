Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 139,264 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 139,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,395,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.21% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $98.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

