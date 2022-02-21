Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205,866 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87. The company has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.08%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

