Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,226 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Flowserve worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 5.7% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 3.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 5.6% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 28.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

