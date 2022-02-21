Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1,558.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,750 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Amundi purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,671,000. Man Group plc grew its position in CBRE Group by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,455 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,943,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1,813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 581,288 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

CBRE opened at $99.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.