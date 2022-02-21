Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 173,495 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Continental Resources worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Continental Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.48.

NYSE:CLR opened at $52.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,541,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

