Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 35,701.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 55.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 24.6% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

PLD stock opened at $142.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average is $145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

