Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $8.83 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 1,008.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674,591 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,523,468 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,646 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 122,495 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 160,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

