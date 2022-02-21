Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $9.62 Million Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 831.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 336,247 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.5% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 57,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 82.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 35,812 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,074,000 after buying an additional 278,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 210,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,480 shares of company stock valued at $909,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

