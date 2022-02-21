Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,378,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,612,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $473.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.26 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $497.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

