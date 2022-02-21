Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,129 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $179.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.38.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

