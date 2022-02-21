Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,122 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Robert Half International worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $120.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.64. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

