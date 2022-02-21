Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares in the last quarter.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APO opened at $64.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

