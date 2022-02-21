srnArt Gallery Reaches Market Capitalization of $195,626.20 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $195,626.20 and approximately $6,524.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.65 or 0.06925322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,062.60 or 1.00080191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00050428 BTC.

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

