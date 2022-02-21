Stacks Price Down 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Stacks has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $37.16 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,299,305,268 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

