Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to announce sales of $286.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.61 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $282.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:SMP opened at $47.96 on Monday. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.