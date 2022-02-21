StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.92% of StarTek worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of StarTek by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StarTek by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StarTek alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

SRT stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.50. StarTek, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

StarTek Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.