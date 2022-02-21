Stealth (XST) Trading Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $705.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

