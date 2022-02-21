Stellar Hits 24-Hour Volume of $438.48 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and $438.48 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00137236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00190195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00023188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.25 or 0.06943038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,171 coins and its circulating supply is 24,927,502,369 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

