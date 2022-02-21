Step Finance Market Cap Hits $580,013.88 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $580,013.88 and approximately $10.45 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.69 or 0.06902904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,132.94 or 0.99832601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00051125 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

