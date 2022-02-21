Steven Poulton Buys 2,000 Shares of Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) Stock

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) insider Steven Poulton purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,140 ($1,542.63).

Shares of LON ALS opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.79) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of £68.63 million and a PE ratio of -6.65. Altus Strategies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 51 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 87 ($1.18).

About Altus Strategies

Altus Strategies plc, together its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole gold project and Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; Wadi Jundi gold project, Bakriyah gold project, Abu Diwan gold project, Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; Agdz copper-silver project, Takzim copper-zinc project, Zaer copper project, and Ammas zinc-lead project located in Central Morocco; Igzougza copper-silver project, Azrar copper project, and Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; Daro copper-gold project and Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; and Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia.

