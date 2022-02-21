Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 21st (ASRT, BCOR, BRG, BRZE, BTEGF, CLBT, CMP, CONE, CPAC, CRRFY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 21st:

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Get Assertio Holdings Inc alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Braze Inc. provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. It operates principally in Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore and Tokyo. Braze Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.