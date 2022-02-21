Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.58% of Strattec Security worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 48.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on STRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Strattec Security stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $152.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

