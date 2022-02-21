Strong Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $313.08 or 0.00821682 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $43.29 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

