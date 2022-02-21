Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stake Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 460.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Sun Country Airlines worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after buying an additional 546,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 555,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $27.68 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $86,298.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $33,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,186 shares of company stock worth $1,313,380.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.