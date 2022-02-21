Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $53.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

