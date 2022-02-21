Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

Shares of SMCI traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,338. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

