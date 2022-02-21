Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.900 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of SMCI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.16. 271,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,338. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.