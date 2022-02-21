Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $32.54 million and $681,491.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0943 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.27 or 0.06967970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00068411 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,120,157 coins and its circulating supply is 345,237,340 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.