SuperLauncher Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,675.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $2.45 million and $19,675.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001572 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.16 or 0.06849147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,701.14 or 0.99982355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049942 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,240,487 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

