SureRemit (RMT) 1-Day Volume Tops $167.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $301,628.15 and $167.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.07 or 0.06965877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,415.08 or 0.99512040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050976 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.