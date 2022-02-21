Surgery Partners (SGRY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Surgery Partners to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SGRY stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
