SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Down 17.2% This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00009104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $430.82 million and $174.74 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00037101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00107947 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 240,466,609 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.