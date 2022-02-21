Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.760-$2.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.36 billion-$30.36 billion.

OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $164.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average of $172.00. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $199.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suzuki Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

