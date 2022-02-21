SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baxter International in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

NYSE BAX opened at $82.35 on Monday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Baxter International by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,094 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 64.3% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5,070.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 154,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

