Swerve (SWRV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.09 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swerve has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swerve Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,308,621 coins and its circulating supply is 16,115,174 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

