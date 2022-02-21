Swingby Market Capitalization Tops $4.36 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $4.36 million and $484,585.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001947 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,038,449 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.